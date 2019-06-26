|
GREENWOOD Peacefully on June 24th 2019, at Sutton Grange Care Home,
Dorothy Patricia
'Pat'
Aged 82 years.
The dearly loved mum and
mother-in-law of Lynne & Graeme, Janet & Andy, Ken & Agnes,
dear Nanna to Louise, Chris & Sam and their son Harry, Rob & Hannah and their daughter Heidi,
Rachael & Dave and Anthony, Zoe & Nina and dear partner of
the late David.
Funeral service and committal to be held at Preston Crematorium on Thursday July 4th at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
can be made payable to
'St. Catherine's Hospice'
c/o The Funeral Director.
H. Whalley & Sons,
94 Ripon Street,
Preston PR1 7UJ
Tel (01772) 254936
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 26, 2019
