|
|
|
Greaves Dorothy
(Previously Storey) Died peacefully in hospital on August 25th 2019.
The dearly beloved Wife of Tobias, loving Mum of Denise (the late Louise Gibson), also a loving
Nanna of Errol, Daniel & Jessica, and Auntie of Julie & Peter,
Debbie & Alex & Great Auntie of Liam, Lisa, Sarah, Paul, (the late Katie), Christopher, Nina,
Sophie & Elouise.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Matthews Church,
New Hall Lane, on Wednesday September 4th at 1.30pm followed by interment at Preston Cemetery.
Donations if desired to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019