Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
13:30
St. Matthews Church
New Hall Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Greaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Greaves

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Greaves Notice
Greaves Dorothy
(Previously Storey) Died peacefully in hospital on August 25th 2019.
The dearly beloved Wife of Tobias, loving Mum of Denise (the late Louise Gibson), also a loving
Nanna of Errol, Daniel & Jessica, and Auntie of Julie & Peter,
Debbie & Alex & Great Auntie of Liam, Lisa, Sarah, Paul, (the late Katie), Christopher, Nina,
Sophie & Elouise.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Matthews Church,
New Hall Lane, on Wednesday September 4th at 1.30pm followed by interment at Preston Cemetery.
Donations if desired to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.