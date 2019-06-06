Home

Gillibrand (Nee Loynd) On Tuesday 28th May 2019 peacefully at home.
Dorothy
Dearly loved mother of Richard (deceased), Anne and Stuart, dearest mother-in-law of Peter and Nicola, loving and devoted grandma of Bradley and Tiggi
and dear friend to many.
'Memories last forever'
A celebration of Dorothy's life will take place at Crossgate Church,
25 Ribbleton Street, Preston on Wednesday 12th June at 1.45pm, followed by a Committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family Flowers only please; donations if desired may be made in memory of Dorothy to Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 6, 2019
