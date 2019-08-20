|
|
|
Fletcher Dorothy
(née Davis) On 24th June, passed peacefully in her sleep aged 84 years. Devoted Wife of the late Peter, dearly beloved Mother of Tracy, Richard and Jonathan and treasured " Granny Dot" to Hannah, Daniel, Thomas, James, Adam, Matthew and Mark.
"You were a greatly loved Wife,
Mother, Grandmother and friend and will be sorely missed by all"
A Remembrance Service is to be held at Broughton Church on
Sunday 8th September at 1.00pm.
No flowers please by request. Donations if so desired to the RSPCA.
Enquiries to Jonathan Fletcher,
33 Bittle Road, Barnt Green, Birmingham B45 8LU. Tel 07718306705
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 20, 2019