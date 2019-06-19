|
|
|
DEACON On 11th June 2019, sadly passed away in Royal Preston Hospital
Dorothy
Aged 74 years
Of Bilsborrow
The dearly loved wife to Kevin, loving mum to Emma, mother in law to Billy and a devoted gran to Amy and Andrew
(Amy's husband Richard),
great gran to Esmé and also a friend to many.
Funeral service at St. Hilda's Church, Bilsborrow on Monday 24th June 2019 at 11.30am followed by committal at Preston Crematorium at 1.00pm.
Donations in memory of Dorothy may be given to Bilsborrow Church Grounds Fund (cheques payable to St. Hilda's, Bilsborrow PCC) or to Baby Beat Appeal R.P.H.
c/o and all enquiries to
A.J. Wainman Funeral Directors, Cockerham, LA2 0EF
Tel: 01524 791347
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 19, 2019
