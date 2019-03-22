|
CROSBIE (nee Savage)
Dorothy Therese Peacefully on 18th March 2019
at Walton House Care Home,
aged 96 years.
The dearly loved Wife of the late Robert and Mum to David (deceased).
Re-united.
The Requiem Mass will take place at St Mary's Leyland on Wednesday 27th March at 12.15pm followed by committal in
St Mary's Church Yard.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funeral Directors,
147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH. Tel. 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
