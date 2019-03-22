Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:15
St Mary's Leyland
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Crosbie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Crosbie

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Crosbie Notice
CROSBIE (nee Savage)
Dorothy Therese Peacefully on 18th March 2019
at Walton House Care Home,
aged 96 years.
The dearly loved Wife of the late Robert and Mum to David (deceased).
Re-united.
The Requiem Mass will take place at St Mary's Leyland on Wednesday 27th March at 12.15pm followed by committal in
St Mary's Church Yard.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funeral Directors,
147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH. Tel. 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.