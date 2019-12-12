|
|
|
COLLINGS On 5th December 2019,
at The Royal Preston Hospital,
DOROTHY MARY
Aged 80 years,
The dearly beloved wife of Terry, loving mother of Jonathan and Stephen, dear mother-in-law of Maria and grandmother of Mark, dear sister of David, aunt of Louise and of Dominic and Lizzie,
great aunt of Florence, Edith and Theo and sister-in-law of Tony.
Committal at
Preston Crematorium, on Wednesday 18th December at
1.00 p.m. followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life at
St. Cuthbert's Parish Church, Lytham Road, Fulwood,
at 2.00 p.m.
'Forever with The Lord.'
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be sent for either 'St. Cuthbert's P. C. C.' or 'The British Lung Foundation' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 12, 2019