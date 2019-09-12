Home

CLAYTON Peacefully on 31st August 2019.
Aged 85 Years.

DOROTHY TOWNSON
Loving and much loved wife
to Gordon (deceased).
Devoted Mother to
Richard and Louise (deceased).
Cherished Grandma to
Benjamin and Megan.
Sister to Kathleen and Jane.
Dorothy's Funeral Service
is to be held on
Tuesday 17th September at
St Margaret's Church, Ingol,
at 1:15pm followed by Committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired
may be made in
memory of Dorothy to the Alzheimer's Society c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Brown's Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 12, 2019
