BRITTON Dorothy Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on 20th October
aged 83 years.
The beloved wife of 60 wonderful years to Neil, much loved mum to Gillian, Sandra and Hazel, sister of Jack and the late Harold, devoted grandmother to Lee, Dale, Simon, Anthony, Nicholas, Aedan and Freya, and sadly missed mother in law to Martin, Phil and Michael.
Dorothy will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
at St Margaret's Church, Ingol,
on Friday 8th November at
1.15pm, followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
"Goodnight, God Bless"
Flowers or donations greatly appreciated for Sepsis Trust
via the funeral director.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 219 Tag Lane,
Ingol, Preston, PR2 3TY.
Tel: (01772) 722415
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 31, 2019