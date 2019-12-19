|
|
|
ARMER Dorothy Passed away peacefully
at Victoria Hospital on
December 14th , 2019,
of Kirkham, aged 76 years.
Dearly loved wife of David,
beloved sister of Margaret
and a loving mother
& grandmother.
'Will be sadly missed by
her family and friends'
Funeral service at
St Michaels Parish Church,
Kirkham on Friday January
3rd , 2020 at 12.15pm,
prior to committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Blue Skies Hospital Fund.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road,
Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 19, 2019