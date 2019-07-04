Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Wilmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Wilmer

Notice

Doris Wilmer Notice
WILMER Doris The family of the late
Doris Wilmer would like to express their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words, cards of condolence and donations to
'Macmillan Cancer Support'
which they received
during this sad time.
To Guardian Homecare,
especially Jane and Paul for their loving care and support and also to the doctors at Roslea Surgery.
A special thank you to
Rev. David Ward for his kind words and ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service at Brindle St James Church.
Finally thank you to
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors for their
dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 4, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.