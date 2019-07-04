|
|
|
WILMER Doris The family of the late
Doris Wilmer would like to express their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words, cards of condolence and donations to
'Macmillan Cancer Support'
which they received
during this sad time.
To Guardian Homecare,
especially Jane and Paul for their loving care and support and also to the doctors at Roslea Surgery.
A special thank you to
Rev. David Ward for his kind words and ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service at Brindle St James Church.
Finally thank you to
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors for their
dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 4, 2019