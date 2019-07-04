Resources More Obituaries for Doris Wilmer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Doris Wilmer

Notice WILMER Doris The family of the late

Doris Wilmer would like to express their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words, cards of condolence and donations to

'Macmillan Cancer Support'

which they received

during this sad time.

To Guardian Homecare,

especially Jane and Paul for their loving care and support and also to the doctors at Roslea Surgery.

A special thank you to

Rev. David Ward for his kind words and ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service at Brindle St James Church.

Finally thank you to

Ian Wilde Independent

Funeral Directors for their

dignified funeral arrangements. Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 4, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices