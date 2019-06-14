Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:30
Brindle St James Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Wilmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Wilmer

Notice Condolences

Doris Wilmer Notice
WILMER Peacefully at home
on 10th June 2019

Doris
Aged 96 Years

Beloved wife of Albert (deceased),
loving mum of Jim (deceased), Art,
Jean & Ann, much loved grandma of Lisa &Nick.

'So dearly loved, so sadly missed'

Funeral Service at
Brindle St James Church
on Tuesday 25 th June 2019 at 11.30a.m., followed by Interment
in the Churchyard.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, to
'Macmillan Cancer Support'
c/o the family.

Enquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.