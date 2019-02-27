|
|
|
SINGLETON On 22nd February 2019,
peacefully in the
Cornmill Nursing Home, Garstang,
Doris
Aged 96 years
of Claughton.
The dearly loved Wife of the late Richard, loving Mother of John, Kathleen, Andrew, Jeanette
and Jean (deceased)
also a Mother in law, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Funeral service and interment will take place at St James' Church, Whitechapel on
Monday 4th March 2019
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired in memory of Doris may be given to
St James' Church c/o
and all enquiries to
A.J. Wainman Funeral Director
Cockerham, tel 01524 791 347
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 27, 2019
