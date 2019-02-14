|
COONEY Doris John, Jean and family of the late Doris Cooney would like to thank all relatives and friends for their messages of sympathy, cards and donations to Cancer Research UK.
Special thanks to Cuerden Grange Rest Home, Ward 16 RPH and the Palliative Care Nurses.
Also thanks to the Rev Pat Belshaw for the lovely service.
Finally thank you to
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors for their dignified funeral arrangement.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019
