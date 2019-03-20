|
|
|
BAGWELL (née Blything) Peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
on 8th March 2019
Doris May
Aged 89 years.
Wife of Robert Bagwell (deceased) Mother of Christine and Carole, Grandma of Steven, Nicola, Lorraine and Andrew,
Mother-In-Law of Duncan and Peter, Great Grandma of Jamie, Isla, Jenson, Clark, Lucie and Miles.
Doris' Funeral Service is to be held at Ashton Methodist Church on Tuesday 26th March at 2.00pm followed by Committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired
may be made in memory
of Doris payable to
The British Heart Foundation
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Brown's Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2019
