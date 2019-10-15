Home

SHIRES (née Eastham) On 7th October 2019, peacefully at St. Catherine's Hospice.
Doreen
aged 79 years.
Devoted wife of Mike (deceased), beloved mother of Janet and Alan, much loved mother-in-law to Bill (deceased) and Joanne,
loving grandma to Carl, Graeme, Matthew and Harrison,
grandma-in-law to Leanne, and great grandma to Jack.
Funeral Service to be held at
St. Michael and All Angels,
Ashton-on-Ribble on Friday 18th October at 11:30am followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director,
(please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 15, 2019
