SHIRES (née Eastham) On 7th October 2019, peacefully at St. Catherine's Hospice.
Doreen
aged 79 years.
Devoted wife of Mike (deceased), beloved mother of Janet and Alan, much loved mother-in-law to Bill (deceased) and Joanne,
loving grandma to Carl, Graeme, Matthew and Harrison,
grandma-in-law to Leanne, and great grandma to Jack.
Funeral Service to be held at
St. Michael and All Angels,
Ashton-on-Ribble on Friday 18th October at 11:30am followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director,
(please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 15, 2019