Committal
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00
Preston Crematorium
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00
All Saints Parish Church
Preston
Doreen Millns Notice
MILLNS Dr Doreen Died peacefully in Finney House
on the 22nd October 2019
aged 84 years.
Loved daughter of
the late Alice and Leonard.

At Peace.

Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th November at 10am.

Service of Thanksgiving
to be held the following
Tuesday 12th November at
All Saints Parish Church
Preston at 12pm.

No flowers by request
donations preferred to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o the Funeral Director.

Enquiries to Neal Buckley Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Rd, Penwortham,
Tel 744700.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 30, 2019
