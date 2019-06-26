|
|
|
McLAREN On the 25th June 2019
Peacefully at Coote Lane Residential Home
Doreen
Aged 88 years
The wife of Ronald (deceased),
loving mother to Martin,
devoted grandma to
Andrew (deceased),
dearly loved sister to
Derek & Brian (deceased),
dear sister in law of Joan
and dear auntie of Ian & Susan.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 4th July 2019
at 10:00 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Derian House',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 26, 2019
