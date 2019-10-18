Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
13:00
Preston Crematorium
1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Doreen Lupton Notice
Lupton Passed away on 14th October,

DOREEN
1942 - 2019

Wife of the late Richard,
mum of Helen and Anne and grandma of Jake.

Service of Thanksgiving for Doreen's life will take place at Preston Crematorium, on
Tuesday 29th October
at 1.00 p.m.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Derian House' c/o

Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 18, 2019
