HODKIN (née Rose)
Doreen Winifred Passed away peacefully
at Royal Preston Hospital
comforted by her loved ones
on 5th August 2019,
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Matthew, loving mum of
Janet and Linda (dec), a dear
mother-in-law of the late Tom, much loved grandma of Louise, John, Matthew and Donna and their partners Brian, Tina and
Rob and a loved great grandma (Hip-Hop) of Emma, Zoe,
Amy-Jo, Jamie, Kayla and Thea.
Funeral service and committal
at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 13th August at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
Funeral Director.
Enquiries to H&G Wilde,
154b Station Road,
Bamber Bridge,
tel 01772 335974.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 7, 2019