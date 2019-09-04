Home

William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:45
St. Wilfrid's Church
Longridge
Donna Dowthwaite
DOWTHWAITE (née Carter)
Donna Louise Peacefully in St. Catherine's Hospice on Thursday 29th August, aged 49 years.
Dearly loved wife of Graham,
loving daughter of Bill and Jeanie, dear sister of Ken and Debbie
and a much loved sister in law, aunty and friend.
The funeral service will take place at St. Wilfrid's Church, Longridge on Tuesday 10th September at 12.45pm, prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'St. Catherine's Hospice'

All enquiries to
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2019
