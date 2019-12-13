|
|
|
WINDLE Peacefully, on
9th December 2019,
in hospital,
DONALD (DON)
Aged 85 years.
The much loved
husband of the late Flo,
loving dad of Paul, Mick and Sue,
dear father-in-law of Emma,
Jan and Graham and
treasured grandad to Daniel,
Katie, Charlotte and Matthew.
'God Bless'
Funeral Service at
The Parish Church of
Christ Church, Fulwood,
on Monday 23rd December at
1.15 p.m. followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished
may be sent for either
'Lancashire Wildlife Trust' or 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel. 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019