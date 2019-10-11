|
BURGESS Donald
"Don" On Tuesday 1st October 2019, peacefully whilst in hospital
and of Fleetwood, Don passed away, aged 81 years.
Much loved husband,
uncle and great uncle.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on Friday 18th October 2019
at 2.45 pm at
Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to either Christies or
The Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood, FY7 8PS.
01253 776281.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019