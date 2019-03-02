Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Keyworth
85 Wolds Drive
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG12 5FT
0115 937 4437
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:00
Wilford Crematorium
Nottingham
WAREING Dilys Evelyn Passed away peacefully
24 February 2019
aged 94 years.

The dearly beloved
mother of Adrian,
daughter in law Christine,
a much loved nan to Darren,
Neil, Paul and Louise and
a loving great nan.

She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.

Funeral service will take place
at Wilford Crematorium, Nottingham on 6 March 2019
at 12.00pm. No flowers please.

Donations in lieu to -
British Heart Foundation,
C/O The Co-operative Funeralcare,
85 Wolds Drive, Keyworth,
NG12 5FT
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 2, 2019
