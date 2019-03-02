|
|
|
WAREING Dilys Evelyn Passed away peacefully
24 February 2019
aged 94 years.
The dearly beloved
mother of Adrian,
daughter in law Christine,
a much loved nan to Darren,
Neil, Paul and Louise and
a loving great nan.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
at Wilford Crematorium, Nottingham on 6 March 2019
at 12.00pm. No flowers please.
Donations in lieu to -
British Heart Foundation,
C/O The Co-operative Funeralcare,
85 Wolds Drive, Keyworth,
NG12 5FT
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 2, 2019
