Diane Eaves Notice
EAVES Diane Peacefully in hospital on the
4th October 2019,
aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bob,
dearly loved mum of Robert and Graham, dear sister of
Dorothy and auntie to Ian.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 15th October 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only; donations preferred to Heartbeat c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton and
Penwortham Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019
