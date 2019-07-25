|
|
|
SIM On 23rd July 2019.
Peacefully in
Walton House Nursing Home
Diana
Aged 86 Years.
The beloved wife to Cliff,
loving mum to
David & Julia (deceased),
mother in law to Karen.
'Goodnight, God bess.'
Funeral Service at
St Aidan's Church, Bamber Bridge
on Wednesday 31 st July 2019
at 3.30 p.m followed by Committal
at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St Catherine's Hospice,
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors 11 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 25, 2019