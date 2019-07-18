|
O'MALLEY Dermot The family of the late Dermot O'Malley would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their love, support and cards of condolence at this very sad time. Special thanks to our wonderful families and also for the generous donations to The National Autistic Society. A heartfelt thank you to all who attended Dermots' funeral and to Fr. Peter Draper for his kind and thoughtful ministrations. Special thanks also to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 18, 2019