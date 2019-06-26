|
O'MALLEY DERMOT GERALD Passed away on 14th June 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Devoted and dearly loved husband of Christine, respected and
much-loved dad to Joseph, Martin and Sarah, dear father-in-law to Julia, Gemma and Titus and devoted and adored
Grandad to Tyrah, Tremaine, Tamia, Tala and Theo.
Goodnight, God bless,
love you always.
Requiem Mass
St. Anthony's Church, Fulwood on
Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 10:45am followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired, to the
National Autistic Society
c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 26, 2019
