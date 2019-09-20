|
|
|
TOWNSEND On 13th September 2019
peacefully at home
Derek
Aged 82 years.
Devoted husband of Marie,
beloved father of Janet, Peter, Deborah and Shaun, also loving grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church Penwortham on Monday 30th September 2019 at 10:00am followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to Messrs B. J. Watson, 85 Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall, PR5 5UR.
01772 626800.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019