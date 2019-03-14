|
|
|
PLUCK Derek John Christine and family
would like to sincerely thank
all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words of comfort and cards of condolence received at this difficult time.
Grateful thanks for the
generous donations received,
to all who attended the funeral
service and to Colette Saunders
for her kind and
thoughtful ministrations.
Special thanks to the
White Bull, Alston for their
warm hospitality and finally
to Anne and her team at William Houghton Funeral Directors.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 14, 2019
