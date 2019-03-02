Home

William Houghton Funeral Director (Fulwood)
259 Garstang Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 9XL
01772 788020
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:45
Preston Crematorium Chapel
Derek Pluck Notice
PLUCK Derek John Suddenly on 18th February 2019, aged 67 years.
Devoted husband of Christine, sadly missed father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium Chapel,
on Friday 8th March at 10.45am, followed by interment at
Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations will benefit N.W.A.A
and Marie Curie.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259, Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9XL.
Tel. 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 2, 2019
