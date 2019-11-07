Home

Derek Ormrod

Notice Condolences

Derek Ormrod Notice
ORMROD Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
on 31 st October 2019.
Aged 90 years.
DEREK THOMAS
Devoted Dad of David, Tim and Liz.
Father-in-law of Lisa,
Helen and Mike.
Cherished Grandad of
Vicci, John, Jim, Crystal, Tom, Matthew and Henry.
Derek's Funeral Service is
to be held at
Preston Crematorium on Tuesday
12th November at 10:00am,
and afterwards at The Sherwood.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may
be made to the
British Heart Foundation
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 7, 2019
