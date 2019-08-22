|
|
|
DONOVAN On August 14th 2019
of Longton
Derek
aged 73 years.
Beloved husband
of the late Christine.
Loving father of Helen and Sarah, father-in-law of John and Ian
and dear grandad of Adam.
"Reunited."
Funeral service at God's ACRE Chapel, Moss House Lane,
Much Hoole, PR4 4TD on Wednesday 28th August at 2pm, prior to interment in the
Woodland Burial Ground.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Macmillan
c/o The Family.
Inquiries to
G.C Whalley and Daughter, Churchside Funeral Home, Longton. Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 22, 2019