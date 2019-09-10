|
|
|
BOLTON Peacefully, on 5th September 2019, in hospital, surrounded by his
wife and daughters,
DEREK
Aged 84 years.
The dearly loved husband of Barbara, loving dad and stepdad of
Dave, Paul, Diane, Carolyn, Kathryn and Denise and a dear grandad and great grandad.
A Celebration of Derek's life
will take place at
Preston Crematorium, on
Friday 13th September at 1.45 p.m.
Please do not feel the need to wear black. Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Cancer Research UK' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 10, 2019