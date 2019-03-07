Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Barnes

Notice

Derek Barnes Notice
BARNES Derek Susan, Stephen, Andrew and family of the late Derek Barnes would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations received for the Ribblesdale Unit at this sad time. Special thanks to Dolores Seaton for her comforting account of the celebration of Derek's life.
Finally, thanks to Brown's Funerals for their efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.