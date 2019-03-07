|
BARNES Derek Susan, Stephen, Andrew and family of the late Derek Barnes would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations received for the Ribblesdale Unit at this sad time. Special thanks to Dolores Seaton for her comforting account of the celebration of Derek's life.
Finally, thanks to Brown's Funerals for their efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 7, 2019
