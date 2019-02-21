|
|
|
BARNES Derek On Friday, February 15th, 2019.
Passed away peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital, aged 70 years
Dearly loved husband of Susan, loving Dad of Stephen & Andrew, dear father-in-law of Gretchen and Scott, devoted Grandad of Eli, Beckett and Harrison,
dear Brother of Pat & Ruth, brother-in-law of Sylvia, Phil and Jack and a loving uncle and
great uncle.
Close in our hearts
you will always stay,
Loved and remembered every day.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 27th February 2019
at 3:15pm
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to Ribblesdale Unit Royal Preston Hospital
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries:
Brown Funeral Home (Co Op)
54 Woodplumton Road,
Asthton, Preston
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019
