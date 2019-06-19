Home

The Alty Funerals Service (Blackburn)
Broomfield House
Blackburn, Lancashire BB2 1XF
(012) 545-0324 4
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:30
Pleasington
Dennis Turner Notice
TURNER Dennis Suddenly at home on
Wednesday 12th June 2019,

Dennis
aged 84 years.
The beloved husband of the late Brenda, a much loved father of Jeffrey and Denise, father-in-law of Elizabeth and Alan,
a devoted grandfather of Gemma, Joseph and Harry, and a dear brother of Margaret.
Dennis will be sadly missed by
his loving family and friends.
A Service and cremation will be held at Pleasington on
Monday 1st July 2019 at 11.30am.
Reposing in the Chapel of Rest, Broomfield Place Witton.
Family flowers only, or if so desired donations may be made in memory of Dennis to Diabetes UK, c/o
The Alty Funeral Service.

Enq. The Alty Funeral Service, (Family Owned) Broomfield Place, Blackburn, BB2 1XF
Tel. 01254 503240 (24hrs). [email protected]
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 19, 2019
