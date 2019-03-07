|
|
|
TOWERS Of your charity, pray for the repose of the soul of
DENNIS BERNARD
Aged 94 years,
Who died on 1st March 2019, fortified by the Rites of Holy Mother Church.
The dearly loved husband of Brenda, loving dad of Kim and Denis, dear twin brother of Madge, respected father-in-law of Shirley and Monica, devoted grandad to Katie, Ryan, Mark and Andrew and great grandad to Niamh, Willow, Ella, Seren and Fraser.
'Rest In Peace'
Requiem Mass at Brownedge
St. Mary's Church, Brownedge Road, Bamber Bridge, on Tuesday 12th March at 11.00 a.m. followed by interment in the Churchyard. No flowers by request please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Alzheimer's Society' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 7, 2019
