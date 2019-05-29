|
ROBERTS Denise 17th May 2019, aged 56 years.
Reunited with her Son Steven.
Loving Wife to Richard.
Devoted Mum to Katie and Karl.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 3rd June at 12.40pm
at Southport Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, however, if desired, donations are being gratefully received for Queenscourt Hospice.
All enquiries to
H Johnson & Sons Funeral Directors,
1a Ralph's Wife's Lane,
Banks, PR9 8ER.
Tel: 01704 505252.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 29, 2019
