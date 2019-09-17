|
HOLLINGSWORTH On 9th September 2019 suddenly but peacefully, in hospital and of Freckleton
DENIS
aged 86 years,
The dearly beloved husband of Barbara.
Funeral Service at Freckleton Methodist Church on
Wednesday 18th September at 2.30p.m. before committal at
Park Crematorium, Lytham.
Family flowers only but donations if so desired to the RNIB
c/o the Funeral Director;
Steven R. Baxendale,
189, Kirkham Road, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1HU.
Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 17, 2019