Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
14:30
Freckleton Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Denis Hollingsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denis Hollingsworth

Notice Condolences

Denis Hollingsworth Notice
HOLLINGSWORTH On 9th September 2019 suddenly but peacefully, in hospital and of Freckleton

DENIS
aged 86 years,

The dearly beloved husband of Barbara.

Funeral Service at Freckleton Methodist Church on
Wednesday 18th September at 2.30p.m. before committal at
Park Crematorium, Lytham.
Family flowers only but donations if so desired to the RNIB
c/o the Funeral Director;
Steven R. Baxendale,
189, Kirkham Road, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1HU.
Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.