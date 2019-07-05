Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Delia Lennon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delia Lennon

Notice Condolences

Delia Lennon Notice
LENNON (formerly Caunce)
Delia Mary Suddenly on 27th June 2019 at her home
aged 88 years.

Beloved wife of John, dearly loved mum to Ann and Delia and much loved nanna to Amanda, Jason, Thomas, Natalie and Great nanna to Luke, Amber, Emily, Isacc, Mia and Ella.

Rest In Peace

The Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July at 1pm.

Family flowers only please, any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of
St Catherine's Hospice.

All enquiries to David Cowburn Funeral Directors, 147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH. Tel 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.