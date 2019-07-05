|
|
|
LENNON (formerly Caunce)
Delia Mary Suddenly on 27th June 2019 at her home
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of John, dearly loved mum to Ann and Delia and much loved nanna to Amanda, Jason, Thomas, Natalie and Great nanna to Luke, Amber, Emily, Isacc, Mia and Ella.
Rest In Peace
The Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of
St Catherine's Hospice.
All enquiries to David Cowburn Funeral Directors, 147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH. Tel 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 5, 2019