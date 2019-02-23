|
|
|
KEAVENEY (nee Singleton)
Deborah Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 19th February 2019
aged 58 years.
Dearly loved wife of Patrick.
A much loved mum to Angela,
Amy, Michelle, Christine and Daniel. Cherished nanny
to 6 precious grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at Holmeswood Chapel, Chapel Lane,
Holmeswood, L40 1UD on
Tuesday 5th March at 11.30am.
Flowers or donations,
if so desired can be made
in memory of Deborah to Southport Kidney Fund.
Donations and further
enquiries please to
Anabel Hunter, MLS
Independent Funeral Directors,
22a, Liverpool Road, North, Burscough. Tele. 01704 891555.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More