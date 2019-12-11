Home

WRIGHT On 8th December 2019
DAVID
The dearly loved husband to Eileen, much loved dad to Ian & Lisa
and father-in-law to Leila,
devoted grandad to Lucy,
Martha & Kit.
Funeral service & Committal
at Preston Crematorium on
Wednesday 18th December 2019
at 10:00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Bright Attire by Desire
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 11, 2019
