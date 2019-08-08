|
Winder David On 30th July, suddenly at his
home in Cockerham, David,
aged 76 years.
Devoted husband of Val and
a much loved dad and grandpa.
'He will be sadly missed'
The funeral service will take place at St Michael's Church, Cockerham on
Monday 19th August at
11.00am followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Donations if desired are for Cockerham Parish Hall
c/o funeral directors.
Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX.
Tel: 01524 64023
'David always believed that
ladies should never wear black,
so it is requested that ladies
are bright and beautiful.'
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 8, 2019