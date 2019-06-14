|
Willox Peacefully at
Springfield Manor Gardens
on 8th June 2019.
David
aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, dearly loved dad of Jeanette and Joyce, dear
father-in-law to Keith, and a loving grandad, great grandad and
great great grandad.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on
Friday 21st June at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to Alzheimer's Society c/o
the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 14, 2019
