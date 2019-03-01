|
WILCOCK On 21st February 2019,
at Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
DAVID
Aged 63 years.
Loving son of Harry (deceased) and June, brother of Julie, brother-in-law of Steve and
uncle to James and Tamara.
'Your life was a blessing,
Your memory a treasure,
You're loved beyond words
And missed beyond measure'
A Celebration of David's Life will
be held at Preston Crematorium,
on Friday 8th March at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished may be sent for 'North West Air Ambulance' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 1, 2019
