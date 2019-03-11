|
SEFTON Suddenly but peacefully on Monday the 5th March 2019,
David
Aged 74 years.
Dearly loved husband of Joan
and adored Dad, Grandad
and Great-Grandad.
The funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 19th March, 2019
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries : R.Banks & Son funerals Ltd. Bentham House,
220 Spendmore Lane, Coppull
PR7 5BZ, Tel:01257 793880
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 11, 2019
