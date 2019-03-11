Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Coppull)
Bentham House, 220 Spendmore Lane
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 5BZ
01257 793880
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
13:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for David Sefton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Sefton

Notice Condolences

David Sefton Notice
SEFTON Suddenly but peacefully on Monday the 5th March 2019,

David
Aged 74 years.
Dearly loved husband of Joan
and adored Dad, Grandad
and Great-Grandad.
The funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 19th March, 2019
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries : R.Banks & Son funerals Ltd. Bentham House,
220 Spendmore Lane, Coppull
PR7 5BZ, Tel:01257 793880
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.