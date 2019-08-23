Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
David Rostron

David Rostron Notice
ROSTRON Peacefully, on 17th August 2019,
in The Royal Preston Hospital,
DAVID
Aged 85 years,
The dearly beloved husband of Anne, loving dad of Julie, David and Stephen, dear father-in-law to Mark and Lucy and devoted poppa to Hayley, Oliver, Abigayle and Elliot, Isaac, Joel and Anna and Nicola, Harriet, Tom, Freddie and Lewis.
Funeral Mass at Our Lady and
St. Edward's Church,
Marlborough Drive, Fulwood, on Thursday 29th August at 10.45 a.m. followed by Committal
at Preston Crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Alzheimer's Society'
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 23, 2019
