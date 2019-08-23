|
|
|
ROSTRON Peacefully, on 17th August 2019,
in The Royal Preston Hospital,
DAVID
Aged 85 years,
The dearly beloved husband of Anne, loving dad of Julie, David and Stephen, dear father-in-law to Mark and Lucy and devoted poppa to Hayley, Oliver, Abigayle and Elliot, Isaac, Joel and Anna and Nicola, Harriet, Tom, Freddie and Lewis.
Funeral Mass at Our Lady and
St. Edward's Church,
Marlborough Drive, Fulwood, on Thursday 29th August at 10.45 a.m. followed by Committal
at Preston Crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Alzheimer's Society' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 23, 2019