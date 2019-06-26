Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Stewart Dimond & Son
2 Bridge Street
Preston, Lancashire PR3 1YB
01995 602 316
Resources
More Obituaries for David Richmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Richmond

Notice Condolences

David Richmond Notice
RICHMOND David
(Dave) 15th June 2019,
Aged 67 years.
Loving husband and
the light in the life of Liz,
Engineer, MG enthusiast, Gentleman and a man true
unto himself, Kind, funny and a hilarious magician.
Loving brother of Geoff,
Ann and the late John.
Close dear friend of Barry, Caroline, Christine and Harry.
A much loved uncle,
Adored and treasured by Kim, Callum and Charlotte.
A good friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd July at 12:15pm
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be made in memory of David for
Croston House Cancer Care and
St Johns Hospice.

All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeralcare
2 Bridge Street, Garstang
Preston, PR31YB
Tel; 01995 602316
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices